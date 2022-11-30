George Jones In Concert-Orange Blossom Special

In terms of sheer dramatic power, George Jones is arguably the greatest singer in the history of country music. He's never been country's most versatile singer, but when he meets a lyric worthy of him, he transforms it into high art. Despite his identification with sombre songs, Jones has also shown a fondness throughout his career for light-hearted and novelty tunes such as "The One I Loved Back Then (The Corvette Song)", and it is this versatility that makes a George Jones concert such a memorable event.
