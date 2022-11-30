George Lam Lamusique Concert

Not Available

Lamusique marks the grand return of a truly exceptional voice! Legendary Canto-pop singer George Lam is back in the studio and he has recorded 11 beloved pop numbers, all enhanced by his unique and stylish touch. Jointly handled by famous producer Andrew Tuason and hi-fi guru Ernest Lau (former guitarist of Tai Chi Band), the audiophile's new favorite album is mastered by the world-renowned Bernie Grundman to ensure the best sound possible. Lamusique features such songs as "With Love", "Who is the Most Beloved" and the Sally Yeh duets "00:10" and "Love Remains After Separation".