In the George Lynch - Wicked Riffs DVD, one of the most revered rock guitarists of all time teaches the tricks and concepts behind his rhythm playing. From Dokken to Lynch Mob to Souls of We, George's lessons cover his most killer riffs (in hits such as "Mr. Scary," "Crawling" and "Everything I Want") and tells guitarists how to expand their soloing skills. Includes loads of improvised performances.