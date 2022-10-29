George & Mildred

Not Available

Big screen spin-off of the Seventies sitcom. Mildred Roper (Yootha Joyce, who died shortly after filming was completed) is determined to make husband George (Brian Roper) celebrate their wedding anniversary in style, at a posh hotel in London. However, upon arrival George is mistaken by a gangland criminal for a rival hitman, and soon the Ropers find themselves up to their necks in trouble on the wrong side of the law!