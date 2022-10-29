Not Available

George & Mildred

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Cinema Arts International Production

Big screen spin-off of the Seventies sitcom. Mildred Roper (Yootha Joyce, who died shortly after filming was completed) is determined to make husband George (Brian Roper) celebrate their wedding anniversary in style, at a posh hotel in London. However, upon arrival George is mistaken by a gangland criminal for a rival hitman, and soon the Ropers find themselves up to their necks in trouble on the wrong side of the law!

Cast

Brian MurphyGeorge Roper
Stratford JohnsHarry Pinto
Norman EshleyJeffrey Fourmile
Sheila FearnAnn Fourmile
Kenneth CopeHarvey
Sue BondMarlene

