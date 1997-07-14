Baby George got into a plane crash in a jungle, stayed alive and was adopted by a wise ape. Ursula Stanhope, US noble woman is saved from death on safari by grown-up George, and he takes her to jungle to live with him. He slowly learns a rules of human relationships, while Ursula's lover Lyle is looking for her and the one who took her. After they are found, Ursula takes George to the USA.
|Brendan Fraser
|George of the Jungle
|Leslie Mann
|Ursula Stanhope
|Thomas Haden Church
|Lyle van de Groot
|John Cleese
|An Ape Named 'Ape' (voice)
|Richard Roundtree
|Kwame
|Abraham Benrubi
|Thor
View Full Cast >