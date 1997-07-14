1997

George of the Jungle

  • Adventure
  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 14th, 1997

Studio

Mandeville Films

Baby George got into a plane crash in a jungle, stayed alive and was adopted by a wise ape. Ursula Stanhope, US noble woman is saved from death on safari by grown-up George, and he takes her to jungle to live with him. He slowly learns a rules of human relationships, while Ursula's lover Lyle is looking for her and the one who took her. After they are found, Ursula takes George to the USA.

Cast

Brendan FraserGeorge of the Jungle
Leslie MannUrsula Stanhope
Thomas Haden ChurchLyle van de Groot
John CleeseAn Ape Named 'Ape' (voice)
Richard RoundtreeKwame
Abraham BenrubiThor

View Full Cast >

Images