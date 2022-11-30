George Orwell, Aldous Huxley: « 1984 » ou « Le meilleur des mondes » ?

Not Available

This film tells the story of the cross destiny of George Orwell and Aldous Huxley, the authors of the two groundbreaking novels of anticipation of the 20th century – 1984 and Brave New World. Both novelists are among the most lucid witnesses of the maledictions of the 20th century and their novels find a considerable echo with our time : Trump’s « alternative facts », “fake facts”, eugenics, general over-consumption of antidepressants and drugs, control of the people by offering them consumption and easy pleasure.