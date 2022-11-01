Not Available

To the outside world, George is just an average middle-aged, middle-class, and middle-sized salesman. But to George, the outside world is out to get him, and on his 40th birthday he decides to do something about it. "George's 40th Birthday" is a dark comedy about a self-deprecating man who is so fed up with his monotonous life that he loses his grip on reality. Our story begins when, on the morning of his 40th birthday, George decides to bring a gun to work. George's birthday turns out to be no different from any other; a complete and utter disaster. Yet just when George decides to put himself out of his misery, he receives a surprise.