George Strait is honored as ACM's artist of the decade and saluted by his peers, who perform some of his biggest hits in concert. Performers include: Alan Jackson; Tim McGraw; Keith Urban; Taylor Swift; Brooks and Dunn; Sugarland; Martina McBride; Faith Hill; Toby Keith; LeAnn Rimes; Miranda Lambert; Blake Shelton; Jamie Foxx; Lee Ann Womack; Dierks Bentley; John Rich; Jamey Johnson.