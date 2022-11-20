George Strait: The Cowboy Rides Away Tour

Not Available

It was a concert fit for a king. Filmed live from his final show in Dallas, Texas, George Strait performs some of his most-loved hits and shares the stage with many famous friends. You'll love the reigning ACM and CMA entertainer of the year's duets with Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Sheryl Crow, Vince Gill, Faith Hill, Alan Jackson, Miranda Lambert and Martina McBride. The special features new interviews with Strait, along with a selection of his incredible 60 No. 1 hits performed at the farewell tour, including "Fool Hearted Memory," "I Can Still Make Cheyenne," "Check Yes Or No" and "The Cowboy Rides Away."