George V: The Tyrant King

Behind his brother Edward in line to the throne, George V was shy, scared of public speaking, poorly educated and lacking refinement and could come across as cold and detached. But when Edward died from flu he not only inherited the crown, but married his brother's fiancee Mary, who shaped not only his future but that of the monarchy. This profile examines a king who reigned from 1910 to 1936 and took Britain into the First World War, changed the name and destiny of the royal family and challenged the establishment.