1997

George Wallace

  • History
  • Drama

Release Date

August 23rd, 1997

Studio

Turner Network Television

George Wallace is a 1997 television film starring Gary Sinise as George Wallace, the former Governor of Alabama. It was directed by John Frankenheimer, who won an Emmy award for it; Sinise and Mare Winningham also won Emmies for their performances. The film was based on the 1996 biography Wallace : The Classic Portrait of Alabama Governor George Wallace by Marshall Frady, who also co-wrote the teleplay. Frankenheimer's film was highly praised by critics: in addition to the Emmy awards, it received the Golden Globe for Best Miniseries/Motion Picture made for TV. Angelina Jolie also received a Golden Globe for her performance as Wallace's second wife, Cornelia.

Cast

Mare WinninghamLurleen Wallace
Clarence Williams IIIArchie
Joe Don BakerBig Jim Folsom
Angelina JolieCornelia Wallace
Terry KinneyBilly Watson
William SandersonT.Y. Odum

