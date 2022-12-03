George Washington: We Fight to be Free

Not Available

We Fight to be Free' vividly illustrates defining moments that made George Washington an indispensable leader. You'll see Washington take command of British forces during the French and Indian War, and later leading the Army across the icy Delaware River. Charming scenes show Washington's first encounter with the widow Martha Custis and his return home to Mount Vernon after resigning his military commission at the end of the war. Special features include George Washington Quiz and Mount Vernon Picture Gallery and bonus videos Saving Mount Vernon and a Mount Vernon overview.