1934

George White's Scandals

  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 14th, 1934

Studio

Fox Film Corporation

Opening with a credit line that reads "Entire production conceived, created and directed by George White," a film evolves where the only plot line is a thin backstage romance between Jimmy Martin and Kitty Donnelly in and around a dozen or more sketches, revues, black-outs and singing and dancing turns. Made before the birth of the production code, reviewers of the day found much to object about in the implications of Alice Faye's "Nasty Man" song with the Meglin Kiddies, and the dog action in the "Your Dog Loves My Dog" number by Vallee, Faye, Jimmy Durante and Dixie Dunbar. The geometric dance arrangements used in the Vallee, Durante and Cliff Edwards "Every Day Is Father's Day" was not cause for Busby Berkeley to lose any sleep.

Cast

Rudy ValléeJimmy Martin
Jimmy DuranteHappy McGillicuddy
Alice FayeKitty Donnelly / Mona Vale
Adrienne AmesBarbara Loraine
Gregory RatoffNicholas Mitwoch
Cliff EdwardsStew Hart

