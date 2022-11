Not Available

In this rare performance culled from the archives, Hungarian virtuoso pianist Georges Cziffra plays a memorable set of classical music masterworks, including Chopin's Polonaise in A-flat Major, op. 53 ("Heroic"), and Scherzo in B-flat Major, op. 31. Other selections include Liszt's "Études d'Exécution Transcendante" in F Minor, no. 10, and "Hungarian Rhapsody" in D-flat Major, no. 6; and Franck's "Variations Symphoniques."