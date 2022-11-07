Not Available

Kishan Kumar Khanna is a well-rate film actor who falls head over heels in love with young, beautiful and attractive Anuradha Saxena much to the dislikeness of her gangster brother who wastes no time in entrapping Kishan in a web of lies and deceits and gets him imprisoned for life. While in jail, Kishan reaches up with his long lost elder brother Karan who has been sentenced for life charged with murdering the Police Commissioner son, Vijay Sinha. Together they both plotted a scheme which will only benefit them in granting revenge from there perpetrators. Written by gavin ([email protected])