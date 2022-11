Not Available

The main character - Lera - is studying at the social faculty, lives in the province. Her mother is a sleepwalker who believes in miracles, her father recently went to another woman. Lera does not know how to make her life better. She also has a soul, which she dreams of every night. And the tougher the life around becomes, the more often Lera has these dreams. Once, from the world of dreams, the soul steps into the world of life.