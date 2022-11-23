Not Available

Shot in eleven days in the countryside of Southern Belgium, Gerda 85 is the first feature-length movie made by Patricia Gélise and Nicolas Deschuyteneer. Inspired by their own lives, they draw a portrait of a young girl in the mid-1980s. This low-budget and self-produced movie travels though Gerda's interior life in the particular context of those somewhat troubled times. The film is part of that branch of independent film which is working to discover a free form made from ruptures and experiments Saturated with the music of its time - New Wave from the beginning of the 80s - the movie is also a portrait of fractured youth, trying to make sense of a life crossed by a history of disillusionment.