GERIATRICA is a diminished landscape, both physical and mental. 90-year-old Maria pushes a medical walker down a nursing home corridor. A camera strapped to the walker tracks her movements. She was once a world traveler, but now this corridor defines the extent of her universe. There are windows in this place, but she never looks out. Maria is plagued with short term memory loss. Though she has countlessly retraced this corridor, it is always unfathomable—a personal event horizon. Maria manages information like an exhausted swimmer treads water, grasping at the same few thoughts endlessly, never getting anywhere. All information is new, then rapidly sinks out of sight. Maria wants to die, but is no longer capable of doing anything about it. GERIATRICA is about being lost forever in the ‘now’.