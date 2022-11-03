Not Available

Kamal, Azman, Bakhtiar and Tijah are the children of Musyid the wealthy businessman. Kamal normally spends most of his time drawing portraits. One day he came to know night club singer and wanted to draw her portrait. Their relationship lasted till they both decided to get married. Kamal's father and Leela's father disagrees with their wishes. They both decided to run away and get married. They both lived a happy life eventhough it was very much an ordinary life. A year passed and Leela gave birth to a child. Kamal had to wrok extra hard and taking up an extra job as his drawings didn't make much money. One day Tijah, his sister came to see them and informed of the recent news that his father has passed away. When the will was read he was not left even a single cent of his father's wealth.