Geri's 1990s: My Drive to Freedom

Geri Horner follows in the footsteps of Tom Jones, Keith Richards, Boy George and Jazzie B by revisiting the decade that has defined her life and career to date. For Geri, that decade is the 1990s, when she shot to international stardom as Ginger Spice. At the height of her Spice Girls fame, Geri helped to ensure `Girl Power' dominated the `Cool Britannia' scene with her iconic Union Jack dress, and here she reflects on how a working-class girl from Watford came to symbolise the gender politics of a turbulent era. She also discusses the key political and social moments of the '90s, including Nelson Mandela's release, the birth of New Labour, the launch of the World Wide Web, and the death of Diana, Princess of Wales. Includes contributions by Geri's friends and family, and other media personalities from the decade.