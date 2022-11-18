Germany's Wild Wolves - As They Really Are

Not Available

Wolves – some see in them predatory beasts, others romanticize them as mythical creatures. But does their fabled competitive hierarchy also exist in the wild? Over a period of three years, our filmmaker obtained unique footage of a family of wild wolves as has never been seen before in Europe. This is the first documentary about wild wolves in Germany shot exclusively in the wild; it shows how similar the social structures of humans and wolves are and dispels myths about a fascinating wild animal.