Герои. Битва за кубок

Not Available

Who of the guys did not dream of becoming one of the heroes of famous movies or computer games as a child? I remember, as if it were yesterday, how my friends and I played out epic battles between the forces of good and evil. With shouts of "I am Sub-zero", "And I am Jean-Claude Van Damme", we imagined ourselves as these heroes. Unfortunately, in the evening we again became ordinary Vanya or Kolya, and years later Ivan and Nikolayev. But with the characters of this film, something happened that we all dreamed of as children. All of them are ordinary village guys, but once a year, when summer comes, it's time to become real superboy Heroes.