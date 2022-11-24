Gerrie & Louise

Not Available

Gerrie and Louise is the true story of politically star-crossed lovers. Gerrie was a colonel in the South African Defense Force, and Louise one of South Africa's top investigative journalists working to expose government hit squads and the men who ran them - men like Gerrie. Realizing that apartheid was doomed and he himself had been betrayed, Gerrie used Louise to get his revenge and she used him to get a story. In the process they fell in love, an improbable relationship that illuminates the difficulties of truth and reconciliation.