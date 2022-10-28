Not Available

Gertrud

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Palladium

In the elegant world of artists and musicians, Gertrud ends her marriage to Gustav and takes a lover, the composer Erland Jansson. When he also fails to live up to her idealistic standards, she leaves him and imposes on herself a kind of exile of the heart. In flashbacks and in conversations laced with memories, we also learn of her affair with Gabriel, who still wishes she would go off with him, and we learn of her adolescence, with its early expression of her isolating ideal of absolute love. Written by

Cast

Axel StrøbyeAxel Nygen
Nina Pens RodeGertrud
Bendt RotheGustav Kanning
Ebbe RodeGabriel Lidman
Baard OweErland Jansson
Anna MalbergKanning's mother

Images