Not Available

Gestapo: Hitler's Secret Police

  • Documentary
  • History
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The very name of Hitler`s secret police has become synonymous with the rule of terror that, under Heinrich Himmler, first maintained and then extended the Fuhrer`s iron grip on Germany and its people. Waging relentless war on political dissidents, disaffected citizens and religious minorities alike, the Gestapo`s tactics of torture, interrogation and summary execution bolstered Hitler`s crumbling regime to the last and established a reputation for brutality and oppression that would endure long after the last Gestapo commandant met his fate at the gallows.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images