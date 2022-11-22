Not Available

In a city with a cultural mix of nationalities, age and gender, eight complete strangers all have one thing in common; they feel trapped in their own city and in their own lives. A sprinkle of hope enters when a escaped zebra runs free in the city. The eight strangers all are subconsciously enticed to catch this zebra. In doing so, their lives intertwine and are profoundly changed. This is a story about liberty, compassion and hope in modern times of troublesome existential thought.