Not Available

"This film represents the apotheosis of my handpainted film style and the belief that in the materiality of film everything is a kind of gesture: color, rhythm, texture, splice marks, funky tape splices, fingerprints, and dirt. I worked on and off on the film for seven years. Reprinting each frame twice, my hope was the slowing down would echo Baudelaire's 'Lux, Calme, et Volupte' (luxury, call and pleasure). The film is dedicated to Bill Brand." - Peter Herwitz