Get Better Sound

Not Available

While traveling extensively around North America as an audio distributor and as an audio consultant, Jim Smith became increasingly discouraged. Although he visited hundreds of audiophiles, some with very advanced systems, he was amazed and dismayed to discover that not one system he heard was performing anywhere near its potential! When a system underperforms, it’s a huge waste of the owner’s resources. The real benefits of enjoying the system are diminished - if not totally lost. These effects are not subtle: in fact, when confronted with the difference, audiophiles were astonished at what they were missing.