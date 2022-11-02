Not Available

Get Down Tonight: The Disco Explosion was a 2004 musical documentary special which aired on PBS. 1. That's the Way I Like It 2. Boogie Shoes 3. Le Freak- Norma Jean Wright & Luci Martin 4. Play the Funky Music- Wild Cherry & Rob Parissi 5. Disco Inferno 6. You Make Me Feel Like Dancing 7. Boogie Nights 8. Boogie Oogie Oogie 9. Oh, What a Night (December, 1963)- Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons 10. How Deep Is Your Love 11. Staying Alive 12. If I Can't Have You 13. Rock the Boat 14. Flashdance... What a Feeling 15. More Than a Woman 16. Shake Your Groove Thing 17. It's Raining Men- Martha Wash 18. Get Down Tonight 19. Last Dance (Classic Clip)