Get Down Tonight: The Disco Explosion - Vol. 2

Not Available

Get Down Tonight: The Disco Explosion was a 2004 musical documentary special which aired on PBS. 1. The Tramps - Hold Back the Night 2. Frankie Valli - Swear to God 3. Carol Douglas - Doctor's Orders 4. France Joli - Come to Me 5. Bonnie Pointer - Heaven Must Have Sent You 6. Carl Carlton - Everlasting Love 7. Peaches & Herb - Reunited 8. Leo Sayer - When I Need You 9. A Taste of Honey - Sukiyaki 10. Anita Ward - Ring My Bell 11. Patti LaBelle - Lady Marmalade 12. George McCrae - Rock Your Baby 13. The Emotions - Best of my Love 14. Commodores - Brick House 15. Blue Notes - The Love I Lost 16. Blue Notes - Don't Leave Me This Way 17. Tavares - Heaven Must Be Missing An Angel 18. McFadden & Whitehead - Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now