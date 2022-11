Not Available

Shot over two years in Washington, D.C., and New York, skater-filmmaker Chris Hall's eye-popping documentary showcases top talents in East Coast skateboarding, as well as the work of West Coast sensation Daewon Song. Hall captures the daring moves and unique personalities of such skaters as Darren Harper, Casey Rigney, Zach Lyons, Mark Gonzales, Bobby Worrest and Donny Barley.