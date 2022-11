Not Available

Energetic, masculine and tall, 26-year-old Wen Hu is deemed as Mr. Perfect. What his admirers don`t know is that the handsome young man is hiding a secret: he suffers from erectile dysfunction. He must now find a way to overcome his problem within 30 days. It is because he will need to propose to his girlfriend soon, as his mother is forcing him to marry her as soon as possible so that he can offset the bad curse that she believes is the reason she has fallen ill.