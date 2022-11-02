Not Available

Krump has exploded out of the ghettos of South Central LA, and the dance world will never be the same again. Glimpsed on music videos by Usher, Missy Elliot, and Christina Aguilera, this is a truly original way of moving the body that is completely innovative and breathtakingly expressive. Developed on the streets, it portrays all the emotion of kids growing up in poor communities plagued by drugs, violence, and hopelessness, as well as the sheer joy of movement and of life itself. Resembling a martial art in its athleticism, krump dancers move faster than most viewers would have thought possible. This documentary presents the opportunity to explore this hot new craze that's here to stay, featuring some of the best dancers and choreographers on the scene, including Roland Tabor, Dave Scott, and Shane Sparks.