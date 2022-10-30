Not Available

Get Lost in Korea tells a story of exploration, photography, blogging and friendship. You can expect a mix of humor, tradition, adventure and stunning imagery; as I team up with Jesse Day: a Canadian entertainer who lives in Seoul and raps in Korean. Highlights include me catching and eating a live octopus, attending an exorcism and learning zen martial arts from monks. Now, I invite you to sit back, click "full-screen" and enjoy the show.