Field Productions is proud to present Get Lucky. A Norwegian ski movie that includes every aspect in modern extreme skiing: Park/BC/Big mountain and Urban. We have gathered many of the best athletes on the planet to give you the most exciting and varied ski movie possible. Filmed in HD with heli, cranes, dollys, cable and follow cams. "Get Lucky" and the behind the scenes documentary will give you a detailed insight in our whole season, describing how the luck treated us from time to time.