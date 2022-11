Not Available

After four years of marriage, Mae (Nirina Zubir) and Rendy ( Nino Fernandez ) are childless. Meanwhile, her best friends Eman (Aming), Guntoro (Deddy Mahendra Desta) and Beni (Ringgo Agus Rahman) have already married and had children. This makes Mae feel pressured to quickly have a child and stresses her greatly. When Rendy forgets to come to a dinner celebrating their wedding anniversary , Mae is fed up and moves in with her parents, who try and convince her to leave Rendy.