Not Available

Guitarists David Lowery and Johnny Hickman lead the rest of Cracker in performing some of the band's best-known hits in this fan-pleasing collection. The country/alt rock group mines their various album releases for this retrospective that includes "Teen Angst (What the World Needs Now)," "Get Off This" and the sublime mood piece "Low." Bonus material includes a previously unreleased concert filmed in 1993 at Denver's Ogden Theatre.