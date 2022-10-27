Not Available

Get Outta Here

  • Comedy
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Sun Entertainment Culture Limited

In a construction site under the full moon, construction workers dig too deep and inadvertently wake up Joe (Alex Lam), a vampire that has been lying underground for a century. Dazzled by the vibrancy of a modern city at night, Joe wanders around and runs into Apple (J. Arie), a jilted girl planning to kill herself. Eager for a taste of blood, Joe follows her home and helps her and her grandmother get rid of thugs sent by a real estate developer who wish to buy them off. What started as a battle for property turns out to be a battle among vampires.

Cast

Alex Lam Tak-ShunJoe
J.ArieApple
Gregory Charles RiversBritish boarder
Louis CheungMan Ying
Anna Ng Yuen-YeeApple's grandmother
Michelle LoMrs. Hui

