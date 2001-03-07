Get Over It

When Berke Landers, a popular high school basketball star, gets dumped by his life-long girlfriend, Allison, he soon begins to lose it. But with the help of his best friend Felix's sister Kelly, he follows his ex into the school's spring musical. Thus ensues a love triangle loosely based upon Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream", where Berke is only to find himself getting over Allison and beginning to fall for Kelly.
|Kirsten Dunst
|Kelly Woods
|Ben Foster
|Berke Landers
|Melissa Sagemiller
|Allison McAllister
|Colin Hanks
|Felix Woods
|Zoe Saldana
|Maggie
|Swoosie Kurtz
|Beverly Landers
