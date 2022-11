Not Available

After years in prison, Pony Boy (Rafael Pony Boy Ochoa) is struggling to rebuild his life on the outside when he falls hard for Mira (Siboney Lo), a beautiful prostitute who confides that she's being held prisoner in a brothel -- and may be hiding a more sinister secret. Pony Boy enlists his old friend C-Note (Manuel Skribe Garcia) in a crazy scheme to rescue Mira, but soon, things take a turn for the weird in this comedy-meets-horror flick.