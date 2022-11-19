Not Available

TransWorld Snowboarding presents, Get Real. This raw, new shred film delivers hammering, up-close action with a diverse cast of professional riders shot entirely in crystal-clear HD format. From the peaks of Alaska to the streets of Minneapolis to the silent forests of Japan, Get Real takes viewers on an adventure straight to the core of modern snowboarding. Tag along as the nine-man crew explores both near and far. Driven by adventure and bent on self-expression, the crew is on a non-stop hunt for the goods —whether thats attacking rails in the heart of the American midwest or dropping alpine descents in the Chugach, nothing is off limits. Featuring an incredible soundtrack and snowboardings most dynamic riders, Get Real cuts straight to the action and leaves you starving for a shred mission of your own.