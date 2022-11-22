Get Ripped! with Jari Love: Slim & Lean

Not Available

Jari is joined by Laurie and Krista, who were in the first Ripped workout along with Brian. The transformations that Laurie and Krista have made since Ripped are quite inspiring. You will need some dumbells for this workout, barbells and plate weights are also used by some of the participants. This workout contains 12 tracks including warmup and stretch, each track has it's own song. There is a preview for each exercise so you know what's coming, plus they show each exercisers weight load plus display the number of reps that will be performed.