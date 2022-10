Not Available

Meet the Solntsevo family - three crazy kids with no parental supervision, living in a hovel in the middle of Nowhere-on-the-Black-Sea. When their shack blows up, what can they do? Flee to Moscow in search of food, love, happiness and Mom - with one of their fathers locked in the trunk and the police close behind. Take this scenic road trip, Russian-style, starring some of the cutest soon-to-be-international stars and a hairless dog.