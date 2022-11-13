Get to the Punchline

Not Available

Rumi Hayachine is a 2nd-year high school student living in Tono who loves to daydream about and draw supernatural spirits. One day, her beloved grandmother decides to move out saying, “I want to do what I want with my life.” At school, Rumi is pressured to think about her future but cannot decide what path she wants to take. When her best friend Kie says she wants to go to university in Tokyo, Rumi feels even more abandoned by everyone around her. However, Kie secretly submits a drawing made by Rumi into a contest, and it wins an award. This gives Rumi the extra bit of confidence she needs to find her path in life.