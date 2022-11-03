Not Available

Awie is a mechanic and owns his own workshop in a secluded place. One day, he discovered a group of teenagers rendering a number as a band and was impressed by what he saw. He promised the youngsters that he would make them famous recording artistes. In the midst of all this, Awie fell in love with Mona, who was attracted to Awie's righteous attitude. They even shared a similar vision and that is to promote this group of youngsters and propelled them to stardom. But all of these dreams are about to meet a crushing blow when Zamri and Sam, enemies of Awie, beats Awie up, which resulted in him losing his memories. With no Awie to guide and motivate them, the young band was without the feeling of hope.