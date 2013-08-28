2013

Getaway

  • Action
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 28th, 2013

Studio

Saints LA

"Getaway" is the gritty, heart-pounding action thriller in which former race car driver Brent Magna (Ethan Hawke) is pitted against the clock. Desperately trying to save the life of his kidnapped wife, Brent commandeers a custom Shelby Cobra Mustang, taking it and its unwitting owner (Selena Gomez) on a high-speed race against time, at the command of the mysterious villain holding his wife hostage.

Cast

Ethan HawkeBrent Magna
Selena GomezThe Kid
Jon VoightThe Voice
Paul FreemanThe Man (voice)
Bruce PayneDistinguished man
Rebecca BudigLeanne

