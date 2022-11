Not Available

A highly tuned supercharged BMW M3 with more than 500 hp and a BMW M5 hit the streets of Stockholm. A movie not only for BMW fans. If you love extremely fast cars and a cat-and-mouse game with the law enforcement, Mr X will not disappoint you with this race at speeds exceeding 300 km/h. As the race goes on, Mr X tries to locate every cop in town simply to outrun them right in downtown Stockholm!