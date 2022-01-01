1994

Getting Even with Dad

  • Family
  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 16th, 1994

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Ray, an ex-con and widower, is planning a coin heist with two accomplices to help him to buy his own bakery. However, he doesn't expect his son Timmy, who was living with Ray's sister, to show up at the house right in the middle of planning. Timmy is ignored and Ray and his buddies pull off the heist. Timmy gets his father's attention by stealing the coins and hiding them. To get them back, his father must take him to a number of different places and treat him like he enjoys his presence. They grow fond of each other but Timmy won't stay with his dad unless he gives up the coins.

Cast

Ted DansonRaymond 'Ray' Gleason
Glenne HeadlyDetective Theresa Walsh
Saul RubinekRobert 'Bobby' Drace
Seth SmithBoy In Bathroom
Sam HorriganBoy On Subway
Macaulay CulkinTimmy Gleason

