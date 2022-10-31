1945

Getting Gertie's Garter

  • Comedy
  • Romance

November 26th, 1945

Edward Small Productions

Dennis O'Keefe, newly married to lovely Sheila Ryan, is in a jam. O'Keefe's former girl friend, exotic dancer Marie McDonald, has in her possession an expensive, jeweled garter given to her by O'Keefe in his bachelor days. McDonald intends to show the garter to O'Keefe's suspicious wife, so Our Hero must retrieve the embarrassing accouterment without tipping off the missus.

Dennis O'KeefeKenneth B. Ford
Marie McDonaldGertie
Barry SullivanTed Dalton
Binnie BarnesBarbara
Sheila RyanPatty Ford
J. Carrol NaishCharles, the Butler

