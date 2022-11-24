Not Available

Lissa Crammed hard for the sex ed final…and now she’s graduating cum loud. For Johnny, Daryl and Moon, grad night is a time to bust out and party, and that’s exactly what they do in Getting Lucky! Join the boys as they head out on the town for a night to remember, and get involved in some of the most outrageous sexual encounters to ever sizzle the screen! Johnny makes a sporting wager with gorgeous a hooker, whoever enjoys their love session the most has to pay! Daryl gets hooked up with rich and beautiful older women, and learns a thing or two about the “filthy rich.” But it’s Moon, the class dork, who takes the cake when he gets involved with three horny chicks out to make a man come ten times in one night!